“Maybe he needs some more time in AAA” - Orioles fans react to Jackson Holliday’s rough start to the season 

Jackson Holliday's MLB debut was widely anticipated as fans looked forward to the rookie's performance. The 20-year-old received high praise as he went on the field to get some swings for the Baltimore Orioles. However, he did not have the perfect start and has struggled to perform.

Holliday has his entire career ahead of him to make an impression, but some Orioles fans believe the team called him too soon. Being the No. 1 prospect for the Orioles, it's common for fans to expect more from the infielder.

Holliday's rough start to the season garnered several comments from fans, and they couldn't help but doubt the franchise's decision.

Reacting to a post by Baseball Legends, fans expressed their thoughts on Holliday's start to the season.

Here's a look at what some fans think.

"May be he needs some more time in AAA, it won't hurt," wrote one fan.

"Is it too early to say they called him up a little too soon," another fan said.

"Maybe Baltimore is rushing him," one more fan chipped in.

"Rough start, for sure. Maybe a more AAA time," added one fan.

Some fans believe that the Orioles had better options to choose from.

"He's fine. Just got moved up too early! Heston K. should have been called up. Jackson needs more time," one fan wrote.

"Jackson Merrill way more solid start since opening day," one fan compared.

Jackson Holliday's not the only player to face a rough start

Jackson Holliday is not the first player to have struggled in his debut MLB season. Several players have experienced a rough start and settled down later and it's likely a matter of time until Holliday opens up and gets his swing in place.

Holliday's struggles have been noted since he has recorded just one hit in 25 appearances at the plate. Additionally, Holliday has 14 strikeouts, which is not a good look on his MLB resume.

Colton Cowser, Gunnar Henderson, and Adley Rutschman were also notable players who struggled at the beginning. In time, Jackson Holliday is expected to settle down and shine.

