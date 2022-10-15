"Maybe the most pathetic thing I've ever seen", "Loser mentality" - MLB Twitter roasts Seattle Mariners fan's idea of giving team a parade no matter the outcome of their postseason run

The Seattle Mariners made history when they made the postseason this year. Their 21-year playoff drought was the longest active postseason drought in North American sports at the time.

They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round. However, they currently find themselves down 2-0 in the ALDS against the Houston Astros. Facing elimination, a Reddit user said that the team deserves a "Thank You" parade no matter how well they do in the postseason.

MLB Twitter got a kick out of this idea. They said that the idea of giving the Mariners a parade for making the postseason was ridiculous.

"Maybe the most pathetic thing I've ever seen," one Twitter user said.

"Loser mentality," said another.

No, they shouldn't get a parade, and they shouldn't get a banner unless they somehow win the ALCS, but I get the sentiment. Some kind of send off would be nice, but it should be fans greeting the team plane or a prolonged standing ovation if they get eliminated in Seattle.

Fans of other teams on Twitter found the idea hilarious, too. They called it the equivalent of a participation trophy. They don't want to see Seattle do a parade unless they win the ALDS at the very least.

Given how long the Seattle Mariners' playoff drought was, they do deserve some recognition for the season they had. It was a huge accomplishment and a kickstart to what's ahead for this young team. You can't give them a parade, though, just because they made to the postseason.

The Seattle Mariners' backs are against the wall heading to Game 3

Division Series: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros - Game 2.

The Seattle Mariners face elimination heading into Game 3 of the ALDS. They're down 2-0 in the series against the Houston Astros. The third game will take place on Saturday in Seattle.

The environment Saturday will be intense for a fan base that hasn't seen their team compete in the postseason at T-Mobile Park for a long time. Fans will probably make it as hard as possible for Houston to complete the sweep.

The Astros will start Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound. He has only pitched in eight games this season as he was on the injury list for the majority of the season. His little experience this year could play into the hands of the Mariners.

Seattle will start George Kirby on the mound. He has been solid for the Mariners this year, but he is a huge drop off from Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray. Seattle will need a quality start from Kirby if they want to take Game 3 from the Astros.

With their backs against the wall, Seattle still need to play within themselves and not panic. They have what it takes to turn this series around.

