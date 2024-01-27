"Maybe Pedro Martinez's change-up" - Yankees ace Gerrit Cole reveals variation he'd like to borrow from Red Sox icon

In the quest for pitching perfection, even reigning American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is not resting on his laurels. The New York Yankees ace, despite his recent accolades, is determined to enhance his pitching arsenal and elevate his game to new heights. Cole’s focus is particularly fixed on refining his change-up, a pitch he acknowledges as his weakest link.

When asked by YES Network’s Jack Curry about the one pitch he would borrow from any pitcher in history, Cole’s choice was clear: Pedro Martinez’s changeup. The mere mention of Martinez’s name might stir mixed emotions among Yankees fans, given the historic rivalry with the Boston Red Sox. Still, there’s no denying that Pedro Martinez is regarded as one of the greatest starting pitches in modern baseball history.

"My worst pitch is still my change-up, so maybe Pedro Martinez’s change-up."

Cole, recognizing the uniqueness of the Boson Red Sox legend’s changeup, expressed a desire to incorporate that level of movement into his own repertoire. Explaining his choice, Cole mentioned:

"I have three pitches that go to the left, and if I could have something that good that moved that much to the right, that would be pretty ideal."

A look into Pedro Martinez’s change-up, admired by Gerrit Cole.

Pedro Martinez’s change-up is legendary, known for its superb movement that left even elite hitters powerless. Cole’s self-awareness is evident, acknowledging his aspiraton to enhance his change-up, potentially making his already devastating fastball even more formidable.

Despite Gerrit Cole’s critical self evaluation, his 2023 performance was nothing short of exceptional. Leading the American League with a 2.63 ERA, 222 strikeous, a 0.981 WHIP, and a 15-4 record, Cole showcased his prowess on the mound.

The ambition to refine his change-up not only demonstrates Cole’s commitment to continuous improvement but also endears him to the New York Yankees faithful who appreciate a warrior’s mindset. As Cole strives for pitching excellence, Yankees fans eagerly anticipate the evolution of his game in the upcoming season.

