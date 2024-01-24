"Maybe people who actually watch baseball should vote" - MLB fans react to Gary Sheffield missing out on HOF induction in final year on the ballot

Gary Sheffield has fallen off the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame vote list. This was his 10th and final year on the ballot. While the Era Committees might vote on him in the future, he is left behind for now.

His failure to make it to the Hall of Fame list agitated some MLB fans on X(formerly Twitter). Even some Red Sox fans agreed the former Yankees man should have been on the list.

"Maybe people who actually watch baseball should vote," replied one fan to the post by B/R Walk-Off on "X."

Comments poured in support of the five-time MLB Silver Slugger, with some agreeing that the voter's committee could be better. On the other hand, some are hopeful the Veterans Committee might rectify this.

"No it isn't right, but just like the decision of letting McGriff fall off, Sheffield's omission will get rectified. Jeff Kent and Sheffield seem like easy inductees in 2026 on the veterans committee ballot," wrote one fan on "X."

"If a committee can vote Harold Baines after the writers ballot, they can vote Gary Sheffield in," added another.

Gary Sheffield joins Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens

A few factors might be responsible for his failure to make it on the list. The former New York Yankees slugger was reportedly connected to the BALCO scandal. Just like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, he will be one of those notable players who never made it to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He had one of the highest vote percentages in his final shot on the ballot. Seventy-five percent of votes are required for a player to push it to the Hall of Fame. Sadly, he received only 63.9 percent.

He won the World Series with the Miami Marlins in 1997. He is also one of the top-ranked players in walks with 1,475. He won the NL batting title in 1992 and made nine All-Star appearances.

