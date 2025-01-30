"Maybe Yankees are saving money to go after Kyle Tucker" – MLB insider spotlights one negative of Bronx Bombers' offseason despite big moves

The New York Yankees' biggest splash this offseason came when they signed free agent pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year $218 million contract. That followed a hot pursuit for their star outfielder from 2024 Juan Soto who eventually signed with the New York Mets. The Yanks traded for players like Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt but shied away from adding a major free agent hitter to improve their offense.

There have been questions among the baseball community if the New York Yankees should have spent more to improve their roster. On the Talkin' Jake podcast, MLB insider Jeff Passan opined that the relative low spending from the Yankees could be a way to save money for Kyle Tucker who will reach free agency ahead of the 2026 season.

"Maybe they're saving the money this year in order to go after Kyle Tucker next year, like maybe that's what it is, and that's why I can't be too partially critical about a single winter, unless they're just doing absolutely nothing because all of this fits into the context of the greater picture that could include more spending in the 25-26 winter, 26-27," Passan said. (24:10).

Kyle Tucker was traded from the Houston Astros to the Chicago Cubs. He signed a one-year arbitration deal with worth $16.5 million. A former Gold Glove winner in right field, Tucker is one of the most promising outfielders in the game, hitting 23 home runs in 78 games in an injury-ridden 2024 season.

Jeff Passan unsure why Yankees haven't gone all-in for Alex Bregman

During the discussion surrounding the Yankees, Jeff Passan said that the Yankees could have benefitted from a player like Alex Bregman. The ESPN analyst highlighted the key leadership aspects Bregman brings to the table.

"He's such a smart player too, like that's the thing, he's a good coach inside the clubhouse, he's good for you know, he and he's the kind of guy who, yeah, he's the kind of guy who will walk up to someone and sit him down, like shoot him straight, like he keeps it real and teammates appreciate him for that," Passan pointed out. [24:58]

Alex Bregman has been linked to a number of high-profile clubs this season. The Gold Glove-winning third baseman from 2024 looked to be headed to the east coast, with teams like the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers showing considerable interest, but negotiations with the Astros seem to indicate a reunion in Houston.

