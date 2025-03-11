Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve revealed that a number of former players of the team are helping him adapt to his new role at left field, including franchise legends and Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell. Altuve also stated that moving to the outfield gives a better balance to the Astros lineup, and he expects other MLB teams to also employ this strategy in the near future.

Ad

Jose Altuve is making a transition to the left field position for the upcoming season after spending his entire 14-year major league career as a second baseman for the Houston Astros. The Astros are in a transitional phase as well, after losing two of their cornerstones in third baseman Alex Bregman and right fielder Kyle Tucker during this offseason.

On Monday, Jose Altuve offered his thoughts on moving from the infield to the outfield in a chat with senior columnist Jim Bowden for MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Craig [Biggio], and Jeff [Bagwell], and every former Astros player that has shown up to camp has helped me to get better out there," Altuve said. "I think, by me going to left field, it gives the team more flexibility to put guys all over the place."

"I feel like you're going to see more guys around the league kind of playing everywhere," he added. "It's good if I'm one of them, and I've got to show people I can play left field. Hopefully that opens the door for the next upcoming season to keep playing somewhere else."

Ad

With the nine-time All-Star moving to left field for the start of the 2025 season, the Astros are also looking to convert Yordan Alvarez into a full-time DH.

"Our bullpen is in left field, so I talk to those guys:" Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve is set to play in the outfield for the first time in his MLB career (Image Source: IMAGN)

On a lighter note, MLB Network analyst Jim Bowden also quizzed Jose Altuve about the latter adapting to a new social environment on the field following his transition from a second baseman into a left fielder. Bowden specifically asked Altuve who he plans to chat up with since there will be no teammates in close proximity in the outfield as opposed to the infield.

Ad

"When we're playing [at home], our bullpen is in left field, so I talk to those guys," he replied. "But I'm going to find someone to talk to."

Altuve has won two World Series championships with the Houston Astros. He is a seven-time Silver Slugger award winner and has also got three American League batting titles to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback