"Me and all my homies all hate Carlos Correa." "LA didn’t disappoint against carlos correa" Los Angeles Dodgers fans remind Carlos Correa they haven't forgotten cheating scandal, give star an emphatic send-off

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on a 10-game win streak, and that tends to put your fans in a pretty good mood. On Wednesday night, the Dodgers defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-5 to maintain a comfortable 16-game lead in the National League West.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans take extra pleasure in seeing any former Astros player strike out. Last night at Dodger Stadium, Carlos Correa struck out to Evan Phillips in the seventh inning, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The 53,432 fans in attendance went wild as the loudspeaker played Ray Charles' hit song, "Hit the Road Jack."
Carlos Correa was getting booed by Dodgers fans the whole night. This goes back to the Los Angeles Dodgers losing the 2017 World Series to the Houston Astros under controversial circumstances.
The Astros' sign-stealing scandal is still fresh in the memory of MLB fans. Players suspected there was some form of cheating going on but could not prove it. Ken Rosental and Evan Drellich of "The Athletic" were the first to break the story in an article released in November 2019.
The Houston Astros used an intricate system that used cameras in center field to steal signs. The Astros staff would relay that information back to the dugout, and players would inform the batter what was coming. One way to transmit information about what pitch was coming was to bang on trash cans.
Many fans believe the Astros should have been stripped of their World Series title from 2017. The Dodgers put up a good fight, losing the series in seven games. Since the Astros knew what pitch is coming, the Los Angeles Dodgers never really stood a chance.
To make matters worse, the league did very little to discourage this behavior.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently on a 10-game win streak and have a league-best 77-33 record
Jeff Luhnow, the Astros manager at the time, and one field manager were suspended for the 2020 season. The team lost some draft picks and were fined a nominal amount that would barely make a dent in a franchise the size of the Astros.
Carlos Carrea, Jose Altuve, and Alex Bregman are a few of the players who have received cold receptions at ballparks around the country. Fans are not letting this go, and baseball fans in general have long memories.
When the "Black Sox" match-fixing scandal happened during the 1919 World Series, the league came down hard. In 1921, a judge banned all eight of the players involved from professional baseball. In comparison, Astros players got a slap on the wrist.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are now on a 10-game winning streak. Correa's strikeout was just an added bonus for them on the night. The team currently holds the best record in the majors at 77-33. If they keep up this form, it's hard to imagine any team stopping them from reaching their fourth World Series in six years.