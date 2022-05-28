"Meanwhile, I am going to keep growing this baby bump" - Minnesota Twins pitcher's wife Allie LaForce continues to work relentlessly as an NBA reporter amid her rainbow pregnancy

On May 11, Allie LaForce, NBA reporter and wife of Minnesota Twins pitcher Joseph Michael Smith took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy by sharing an ultrasound image. The snap of the scan, which Allie uploaded on Instagram, also gives a sneak peek of the baby's arm. Currently, she is in her first trimester. After suffering a miscarriage last year, Allie could finally see the light of day when she learned of the pregnancy. Losing an unborn child is heartbreaking, and it tears a woman's soul apart, causing emotional havoc.

Allie said, "We stumbled on the biggest blessing of our lives. My heart SUNK. I got hot, and my heart started beating. I guess those feelings were fear. I don’t feel scared, but I also know it will be a really long journey if I miscarry again. I really do trust God, though. His timing is perfect. I will never question that."

"Hi little baby!! Trying to write almost every day! It's been a rollercoaster, but so far it's been worth every second❤️🙏🏼Is there really a baby in there!?" - @ Allie LaForce

Allie runs a blog where she has penned her pregnancy journey in detail. Allie said that her road to becoming a mother was paved with thorns. Joseph Smith's mother passed away as a result of Huntington's Chorea, a rare neurological disease. Joe might be a carrier of the unusual ailment as well, which he could pass on to his child. However, in 2015, the couple discovered the solution to their problem: PGD-IVF, which can produce Huntington's Chorea-free babies.

"Allie LaForce: I finally got pregnant after my yearslong IVF journey." - @ Allie LaForce

Joe and Allie's conceiving journey proves that every cloud has a silver lining. Once the couple was in the PGD-IVF process, they understood the high expenses of the treatment.

Allie writes in her blog, "We would walk out of the doctor’s office at the fertility clinic and be asked “how would you like to pay for the $8,000 today?” I mean $8,000 on the spot??? Are you kidding me?? That didn’t include the drugs or genetic testing or lab work or anything."

Since Allie is an NBA reporter and Joe is an MLB player, the pair could afford the exorbitant cost of the PGD-IVF. However, there are people who cannot shell out that kind of money, and that's when Allie and Joe decided to help families financially in need of PGD-IVF.

"An incredible story of triumph and paying it forward: @ALaForce and @JSThree8 created a foundation to help people with Huntingtons Disease pay for an innovative IVF treatment that has the potential to keep future generations from having the disease." - @ Morgan Radford

Joe and Allie launched HelpCureHD, which funds couples to rid their families of Huntington's Disease.

Despite her rainbow pregnancy, Allie LaForce continues to work as an NBA reporter

Allie LaForce reporting to her job as an NBA reporter while being pregnant.

Minnesota Twins pitcher's wife Allie LaForce is seen reporting to her job and working relentlessly as an NBA reporter amid her pregnancy. Yesterday, she said on Instagram that the 2022 NBA Playoffs were full of incredible moments. Allie also thanked her team and mentioned how she loved dressing up in fashionable clothes and showing up every day.

It is lovely to see Allie full of optimism and enjoying her work-life balance. Atta girl!

