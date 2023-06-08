"96 to Ozuna’s ribs Idc"

Marcell Ozuna is fast becoming one of the most contentious players in baseball. The powerful slugger is now in his fourth season with the Braves, but his spell in Georgia has been steeped in controversy.

Ozuna has a long-list of problematic incidents under his belt since joining the league. He has been arrested on several occasions and has had on-field issues as well since joining the Braves.

Barstool's Meek Phill, one of Marcell Ozuna's biggest critics online, continued his feud with the outfielder on Thursday. In his most recent tweet, Phill makes his feelings clear on the 32-year-old righty.

Phill @MeekPhill_ 96 to Ozuna’s ribs



The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have a long and complex rivalry. That may be one of the reasons for Phill's contempt.

Ozuna was arrested in 2021 for allegedly grabbing his wife by the neck. He served a 20-game suspension due to the episode.

The Dominican followed that up with another arrest in 2022, this time for driving under the influence. In August, he was pulled over on a Friday night in Gwinnett County and booked in the early hours of the morning.

MLB fans were also critical of the hitter earlier this week when he rocketed a 415-foot shot into the outfield, and ended up recording just a single.

Marcell Ozuna is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner

Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his two home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field

Although Ozuna's career has been littered with off-field issues, he is an extremely capable and efficent hitter.

Last season, Ozuna finished with 23 home runs, 56 RBIs and 106 hits over 124 games.

This year, he is off to another strong start with 11 home runs after just 46 games. He has recorded 25 RBIs, 38 hits and 23 runs over 162 at-bats.

Fans around the league may be turning on the outfielder, but he continues to put up big numbers for the Atlanta Braves.

