Meet Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan, MLB's potential no.1 draft pick for 2025

Ethan Holliday is the youngest son of former MLB legend Matt Holliday. He is also the brother of current number one prospect Jackson Holliday, who just made his league debut yesterday. This baseball family has a ton of talent, and it certainly appears as if Ethan got his fair share of it as well.

Holliday is the number one high school prospect right now. Based on the collective list from Baseball America, one of many outlets that ranks prospects, he is tops of all players.

There's always a debate between whether or not the best high school or best college prospect will go first overall, but there's certainly a very strong chance the younger Holliday follows in his brother's shoes.

Jackson was selected first overall in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. His brother isn't eligible until 2025, so not this draft coming soon, and he could be the second Holliday to go first.

Who is Ethan Holliday?

Ethan Holliday was spotted at the Orioles game to support his brother alongside their family, who flew in to catch Jackson's debut. He is not just the future star's brother or the son of a legend. He's a future star himself.

Jackson Holliday's brother might also go first overall

His prospect profile says via Future Stars Series:

"Ethan is far more physical than his older brother with huge raw power and a similarly beautiful left-handed stroke. Still extremely young, Holliday already tops the scales at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds with broad shoulders and plenty of projection to go."

Scouts have no question that the bat brings a lot of value to him as a prospect. He currently plays third base, and is considered athletic enough to stay on the dirt or potentially shift to a corner outfield role.

He has average speed but above average arm strength. All of it is enough for him to make throws from anywhere on the field. He's extremely young, but is already an impressive, polished offensive prospect with huge upside even as a high schooler.

Teams are likely salivating at the chance to land the top player in 2025, though it remains to be seen how his final year will go or if a college player will rise up the ranks to go first overall. It also remains to be seen exactly which team will be picking there.

