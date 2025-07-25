  • home icon
Meet Josh Naylor's wife Chantel Collado, the Canadian-citizen singer with Dominican and Uruguayan roots

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 25, 2025 02:57 GMT
Meet Josh Naylor's wife Chantel Collado, the Canadian-citizen singer with Dominican and Uruguayan roots

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, a week before the highly anticipated trade deadline.

Naylor is in the final year of his contract and is expected to test free agency at the end of the season. As the infielder embarks on a new chapter in his MLB career, his biggest supporter, his wife, Chantel Collado will be rooting for Naylor.

The former Diamondbacks slugger got engaged to Collado, a Latin singer from Canada, in June 2023. The Canadian duo tied the knot in January after Naylor's trade to the Diamondbacks in the offseason.

While Collado was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, she has Dominican and Uruguayan roots. Her father, Leo Collado, is of Dominican descent while her mother is Uruguayan.

The singer-songwriter was introduced to tropical genres such as Salsa, Meremgue, and Bachata from a very young age by her father. She has earned the nickname 'La Princesa de La Bachata' for representing the genre. She talked about her father's influence in an exclusive interview with International Salsa Magazine.

"I grew up watching my father on stage as a director, musician and singer," Chantel said. "From a very early age, I went on stage and sang with him. My brother is also a musician, so I think it just was natural for me. I didn’t know I’d like it or take it seriously as a career, but it was when I turned 15 that we decided to focus on music.
Chantel Collado also talked about her diverse roots and how it expanded her horizons in the same interview.

"It expanded my horizons," Chantel said. "I grew up in Canada, speak English and, try to incorporate this language into my music. I’m of Uruguayan stock and even if people don’t listen to bachata in that country, I chose that genre because I listened to it all the time and I love it.
"I think that all this mix of countries expanded my horizons and I don’t feel that singing bachata is an obligation for me because I love doing it."

Josh Naylor's wife Chantel Collado accompanied infielder to All-Star red carpet in 2024

Josh Naylor made his MLB debut for the San Diego Padres in May 2019. However, his best season came with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024, a year after getting engaged to Chantel Collado.

Naylor earned his first and only All-Star selection last year and walked the All-Star Game red carpet with his then-fiancee.

Chantel was often in the stands to cheer for Josh Naylor during his Diamondbacks stint and fans can expect the same as the first baseman moves to Seattle.

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

