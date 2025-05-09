Meet Nebraska's Jordy Bahl, the first softball player ever to win Big Ten Player & Pitcher of the Year in same season

Jordy Bahl has been an enigma for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. While she did not start her college career there, she transferred there following the 2023 season after two years at the University of Oklahoma.

Unfortunately, she would suffer a season-ending injury during her first game in 2024. She tore her ACL, and it was a tough recovery process, but she was able to gut it out.

This year, she has picked up right where she left off. On the mound, she holds a 23-5 record, and with the bat in her hands, she is hitting .467 with 19 home runs. She was recently named the Big 10's Pitcher of the Year as well as Player of the Year, a first in conference history.

Jordy Bahl also made the first team All-Big Ten, which should come as no surprise. She has been the most dominant player on both sides of the ball and has her team ranked 19th in the nation.

However, she is not the only Cornhusker to receive first-team All-Big Ten honors. Three of her Nebraska teammates were named to the team, including Ava Kuszac, Samantha Bland, and Hannah Camenzind.

Jordy Bahl has been turning heads in the softball world for years now

Former Oklahoma Sooners Pitcher - Jordy Bahl (Photo via IMAGN)

As mentioned earlier, Jordy Bahl did not start her career at Nebraska. She committed to play for the University of Oklahoma after her senior year of high school.

It was a great choice as they became the team to beat. During her freshman year, they won the College World Series, and she was named NFCA National Freshman of the Year.

The following year, she and Oklahoma made another trip to the College World Series. Here, they played against Florida State, winning yet another title. Bahl also received the Most Outstanding Player Award during the tournament.

Despite playing for a team that at the time had won three consecutive national championships, Bahl wanted to be closer to her family. She returned to her home state of Nebraska and signed with the Cornhuskers ahead of the 2024 season.

Her unfortunate injury in 2024 seemed only to fuel her fire. She has come out this season as one of the most elite college players, and she still has more goals to accomplish.

The season is not over yet, and with a national ranking of 19, Nebraska could ride its hot streak all the way into the Women's College World Series. However, all eyes are on Texas A&M, which just took over the new No. 1 spot as of May 5.

