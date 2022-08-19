"Menechino fired yet?" "I’m so sick of watching ground ball offense like it’s the freaking dead ball era" - Chicago White Sox fans cry for change after 21-5 humiliation at the hands of Houston Astros

It seemed like the Chicago White Sox were starting to turn a corner in their quest for a postseason berth. Going into Wednesday, they were on a five-game winning streak, including back-to-back victories against the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

Since then, reality has struck and the Astros have clawed their way back with two wins to split the four-match set. Their latest result against the White Sox was an astonishing 21-5 drubbing on Thursday night.

The Greek Stoic philosopher Epictetus once said, “He who laughs at himself never runs out of things to laugh at.” Given the recurring theme of the Sox’s ongoing campaign, one of their social media admins appears to be putting those ancient words into practice in the modern day.

“White Sox: 5, Not White Sox: More than 5” - Chicago White Sox

A couple of White Sox accounts tried channeling their inner Chandler Bing and followed suit with their own sarcastic takes.

The White Sox surrendered four home runs, including two two-run homers to Alex Bregman. They also conceded a season-high 25 hits. Fans are thin on patience, but that has been the case for a very long time.

Uri @defnoturi @whitesox i stopped watching after the 7th thinking things couldnt get worse lmao @whitesox i stopped watching after the 7th thinking things couldnt get worse lmao

The Chicago White Sox are now 2.5 games behind for the AL’s final Wild Card Spot.

That's the same margin by which they trail the AL Central leaders, the Cleveland Guardians. The two sides will meet in a crucial three-game series starting tomorrow.

“Be thankful for the two,” says under-fire Chicago White Sox skipper Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa’s post-match remarks, implying that people should be “thankful” for the two earlier wins, are only going to spread the fire even more.

“Yesterday’s game, we had a chance and we didn’t get it. Be thankful for the two, but when you win the first two, you want more,” La Russa said after the game.

La Russa and hitting coach Frank Menechino have been called out on numerous occasions by Chicago White Sox fans. Tonight was no different. They want both of them out, simple as that.

Joey Figgs @mrjfiggs @whitesox All I can say is it's shocking how badly La Russa and Menechino screwed up this team. More shocking still is that nothing was done about it. I hope some of the young talent on this team can get out and hopefully put their careers back on track with another club. I'm outta here. @whitesox All I can say is it's shocking how badly La Russa and Menechino screwed up this team. More shocking still is that nothing was done about it. I hope some of the young talent on this team can get out and hopefully put their careers back on track with another club. I'm outta here.

Frankie Saupp @FSaupp @whitesox Frank Menechino should be fired and not firing him should be considered gross negligence and quite possibly a hate crime against White Sox fans @whitesox Frank Menechino should be fired and not firing him should be considered gross negligence and quite possibly a hate crime against White Sox fans

The cry for change among White Sox fans is louder than ever before. The franchise has fired a manager mid-season only twice in their history. The last time they did so was all the way back in 1986 when they parted ways with... well, Tony La Russa.

The pressure on the White Sox top brass keeps on piling. All that’s left now is to find out which straw ultimately breaks the camel’s back.

Edited by Gaelin Leif