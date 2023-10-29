Merrill Kelly gave a performance of a lifetime last night against the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the World Series. Kelly pitched seven innings, gave away three hits, one earned run, and struck out nine hitters on his way to even the series for the D-backs at 1-1.

The player made World Series history by being the fifth pitcher to pitch seven innings of one-run ball while striking out nine batters and walking none. The others are Don Newcombe (1949 Game 1), Cliff Lee (2009), Roger Clemens (2000), and Clayton Kershaw (2017).

In a post-victory interview, Kelley was seen maintaining his composure, but got emotional when the presenter directed his attention toward the big screen, wherein all the employees from the D-backs front office were visible applauding Merrill's endeavors.

Unlike the night before, Game 2 started as a pitching duel, with neither team able to put men on base early. However, the D-backs broke the tie when Gabriel Moreno homered and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in Tommy Pham.

The Rangers did not get a hit off of Kelly until the bottom of the fourth inning. However, Garver's home run in the fifth inning cut the deficit in half.

Merrill Kelly will hope to win his maiden World Series title with the D-backs

During the postseason, Merrill Kelly has elevated his game to a new level. In four starts, he has a 2.25 ERA and is 3-1. In his last two appearances, he had a 1.50 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12 innings, first in the NLCS Game 6 with the D-backs' season on the line, and then in Saturday's Game 2 of the World Series.

However, Kelly has started each of his four postseason games away from home and hasn't yet felt the thunderous applause from the fans as he leaves the mound.

Kelly was born and raised in Phoenix and did not receive a scholarship offer after high school. He attended a junior college and was selected in the eighth round out of Arizona State, spending five years ineffectively in the Tampa Bay Rays minor league system. He then went on a four-year tour with the SK Wyverns in Korea, and was signed by the Diamondbacks in 2019.

Now, he is attempting to guide the team to a place where it hasn't been since Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling came to play.