Game 2 of the World Series witnessed Arizona Diamondbacks ace Merrill Kelly delivering a pitching masterclass. However, that was not all.

It was a special night in Arlington that transcended beyond strikeouts and home runs. It marked an emotional reunion that crossed paths separated for over a decade.

Kelly’s grandma, who hadn’t seen him in person since 2011, was in attendance at Globe Life Field to watch her major league grandson put on a clinic, on the grandest stage of them all.

Kelly’s wife, Bre, added context to the heartfelt scene in a conversation with MLB.com, highlighting the unbridled joy that Kelly’s grandma felt. It was her first time seeing Kelly play live since his Little League days.

“She was so thrilled,” Bre revealed. “I asked her earlier tonight and she said the last game she saw him in was Little League. She had tears in her eyes. Just so happy. It was incredible”

Kelly’s path to MLB was anything but straight-forward. After minor league stints within the Tampa Bay Rays organization, who drafted him in 2010, he moved half-way across the world to sign for South Korea’s erstwhile Sk Wyverns in 2015.

He went on to win the Korean Series three years later. Now, Kelly is one week of good fortune and excellent results away from becoming the first pitcher in history to win a KBO title and World Series.

"Time to call Merrill Kelly a BIG GAME pitcher. He's pitched in the College World Series, Triple-A title game, won a KBO championship, 30-year-old MLB rookie, postseason games. He could become the first player to win a KBO title and World Series." - Cameron Cox

Merrill Kelly’s Game 2 start saw him join some elite company

Following his Game 2 masterclass, D-Backs' Merrill Kelly became only the fifth pitcher in World Series history to complete seven innings of one-run ball with at least nine strikeouts and zero walks.

The company he joins includes Clayton Kershaw (2017 Game 1), Cliff Lee (2009 Game 1), Roger Clemens (2000 Game 2) and Don Newcombe (1949 Game 1).

"What a performance from Merrill Kelly" - Talkin' Baseball

If Kelly’s performance alone wasn't enough for Sunday night's outing to be considered the best one of his career, the presence of his his teary-eyed grandma watching on proudly surely did.

Afterall, family comes first before anything else in life.