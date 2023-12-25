"Merry Christmas to everyone except 2 certain people" - When Jose Canseco's cryptic tweet left MLB fans scratching their heads for answers

Jose Canseco is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the MLB. The slugger played 17 seasons in the league and won two World Series titles.

Despite retiring from baseball in 2001, Canseco has often grabbed headlines on social media. Some of his posts in recent years have also been quite cryptic, to say the least.

On Christmas morning in 2021, Canseco put out a tweet that became a mystery to be solved for his followers. He wrote:

"Merry Christmas and happy New Year's to everyone except 2 certain people I think they know who they are"

Although fans were curious to know which of the two people Canseco was referring to, the former Oakland Athletics star kept their names anonymous.

Interestingly, Canseco posted a similar tweet on Christmas this year. This time, he offered his holiday wishes to everyone except one, who was kept anonymous.

"Merry Christmas and happy New Year to everyone except you know who that guy"

A look at Jose Canseco's MLB stats and career honors

Former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco

The Oakland Athletics picked Jose Canseco in the 15th round of the 1982 MLB draft. He made his debut for the franchise in Sept. 1985.

Canseco played just under eight seasons in his first spell with the Athletics, helping them win the World Series in 1989 before joining the Texas Rangers in 1992. After three seasons with the Rangers, he played two years with the Boston Red Sox.

In 1997, Canseco returned to Oakland for one season. He then played one season with the Toronto Blue Jays before joining the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1999.

Canseco left Tampa Bay midway through the 2000 MLB season and joined the New York Yankees. He helped the Bronx Bombers win the World Series that season. In 2001, Canseco signed a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox, which was his final year in the Majors.

Across 17 years in the MLB, Jose Canseco racked up 1,877 hits and 462 home runs with a .266 batting average. He also added 200 stolen bases.

Canseco finished his career with two World Series titles. He also earned six All-Star honors and won the AL MVP in 1988.

