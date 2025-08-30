Mets' $162M star gives ultimate compliment to Novak Djokovic

A New York Mets outfielder praised tennis legend Novak Djokovic. The Serbian tennis star is competing at the 2025 US Open, and defeated Cameron Norrie in the third round of the competition on Friday.Before his game against Norrie, Djokovic received the ultimate compliment from Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo uploaded an image with Djokovic and gave him the ultimate compliment by calling him the &quot;greatest.&quot; Nimmo wrote:&quot;It was a pleasure meeting one of the greatest to ever pick up a tennis racket 🎾&quot;Brandon Nimmo clicked with Novak Djokovic [Image via Instagram - @bnimmo24]While Djokovic is impressing on court at the US Open, Brandon Nimmo is also having a good season with the Mets. Nimmo is hitting .262 along with 69 runs scored, 22 home runs and 77 RBIs. He is signed to an eight-year, $162 million contract.Novak Djokovic visited Yankee Stadium before the US OpenBefore the 2025 US Open began, Novak Djokovic visited Yankee Stadium, the home of the New York Yankees. Djokovic threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the Boston Red Sox.Djokovic's first pitch was caught by Yankees catcher Austin Wells. The official Instagram handle of the Yankees shared images of Djokovic throwing the first pitch. The caption of this post read:&quot;Thank you to tennis legend Novak Djokovic for throwing out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch! 🎾x⚾&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from throwing the ceremonial first pitch, Djokovic also met Yankees captain and two-time MVP Aaron Judge. Both posed for a photo with Judge holding a tennis racket in his hand while the tennis star held a baseball bat.Along with Judge, Djokovic was also captured smiling with other Yankees stars like Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe. The Yankees ended up losing this game to the Red Sox 6-3. They are in third place in the AL East division standings.