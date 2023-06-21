Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander played with the Houston Astros over five seasons and won two championships with the organization.

On Tuesday, infront of nearly 35,000 fans, Verlander returned to Minute Maid Park for the first time since leaving Texas. After years of watching the Astros beat up on the rest of the league, Verlander got a taste of what it feels like to be on the receiving end of Houston's potent offense.

The three-time Cy Young winner recorded his fourth loss of the season on a difficult night. He gave up four earned runs on eight hits including a home run against his former teammate Alex Bregman.

Per a recent article in ClutchPoints, Verlander was candid and honest when asked about the rocket to left field.

"It’s on me. Should’ve known a little better," said Verlander

"Alex Bregman takes his old teammate Justin Verlander deep astros" - The Athletic MLB

Verlander put himself in a tough position going down 3-0 in the count and served up a pitch that caught a little too much of the plate.

"Was trying to limit the damage on a big inning there without walking him. Gave in, though, unfortunately," added Verlander

The two-run shot to left field came at a critical stage of the game with the Houston Astros holding a slender 1-0 lead. Bregman's 10th home run of the season extended the lead to 3-0, a deficit that turned out to be too much for the New York Mets.

2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander has a 2-4 record his season

Justin Verlander of the New York Mets walks in the dugout prior to facing the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park

Justin Verlander's difficult start to the 2023 season continued with another loss on Tuesday. The 40-year-old has struggled to adapt to life in New York since signing a two-year, $86.6 million deal in the offseason.

Verlander is now 2-4 on the year and has a 4.50 ERA after nine starts. He is averaging less than a strikeout per inning for the first time since 2015.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets The final line in Justin Verlander's return to Houston. The final line in Justin Verlander's return to Houston. https://t.co/KeGMHlnW6I

"The final line in Justin Verlander's return to Houston." - SNY Mets

The Mets will rely heavily on Verlander and Max Scherzer as we approach the final stages of the season. The team is currently languishing in fourth place in the division with a 34-39 record.

After the high expectations placed on this team, it is finding it difficult to remain in the playoff picture as we approach the midway point of the season.

