Mets admin takes cue from LeBron James after Shohei Ohtani wins 2024 NL MVP unanimously over Francisco Lindor

The New York Mets' social media admin took it personally following the unanimous NL MVP selection for Shohei Ohtani over Francisco Lindor on Thursday.

The Mets shortstop came runner-up after receiving 23 second-place and seven third-place votes. Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks came in third in the voting done by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Highlighting the disagreement over the MVP selection, the Mets' X account is following what four-time NBA champion LeBron James did on Wednesday, which is to get off social media.

"And with that said I'll holla at y'all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y'all take care," the Mets official account tweeted.

Why have Francisco Lindor's Mets and LeBron James taken break from social media?

Social media can be exhausting at times, especially for big stars, who can be the center of many negative reactions even if they have nothing to do with it.

On Wednesday, LA Lakers star LeBron James wrote on X, that would take a break from social media.

“Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care,” he wrote.

This comes after James reshared a post from Kevin Durant's manager Rich Kleiman that said:

“We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can’t the coverage do the same? It’s only click bait when you say it. When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath.”

Earlier LeBron James was criticized on social media following his praising of teammate and rookie Dalton Knecht's college performances at Tennessee. He said that he was fed up with people "calling him a liar all the time," per CNN.

The same thing is happening with the Mets. After Shohei Ohtani was announced the unanimous MVP, fans took a dig tagging the Mets for unnecessarily bringing Francisco Lindor into the MVP conversation. However, shortly after, the Mets posted graphics of Lindor on their channel.

