Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto has generated quite the buzz in the starting pitchers' free agent market. However, in hindsight, another high-quality pitcher and recently crowned World Series champion pitcher, Jordan Montgomery, could entice teams that don't get their deal done with Yamamoto.

Recently on SNY, Analyst Jerry Blevins thinks that the New York Mets should consider signing Jordan Montgomery if they fail to land Yamamoto.

"Well, I think Plan A should be the same," Blevins said. "Yamamoto is such an outlier, Gary, that I feel like they should approach it whether they get him or not.

"They should go all in and should be seeking him, regardless of what they are trying to do. That means their other Plan A should already be going. They should be going after their free agent targets whether or not they get Yamamoto should be the same."

On being asked who the Mets should fill to bolster their starting rotation if they missed out on Yamamoto, SNY Analyst David Lennon mentioned that Montgomery should be the guy that the Mets go after:

"I think what they should look for would be somebody like Jordan Montgomery," Lennon said on SNY. "I know he's not Yamamoto. You know the top guy here, but you know after we saw what Montgomery did, pitching Rangers in the World Series.

"I think he is growing a lot since leaving the Yankees," Lennon added. "His confidence is sky high. The guy's pitching deep into the games, he's durable and we saw what he could do during the postseason if there was ever a guy who can return to New York, he is. I think Montgomery's your man."

Jordan Montgomery had a 10-11 record, a 3.20 ERA, and 166 strikeouts in 32 appearances in 2023.

Why Jerry Blevins thinks that the Mets should go all in to sign Yamamoto

Recently on SNY, Analyst Jerry Blevins thinks that the New York Mets should consider signing Yamamoto and go all in to acquire him:

"I don't think they are in on a Blake Snell type. I don't know if they are in for Jordan Montgomery which they should," he added. "But I think Blake might be too high of a cost and too long because he's already older, Yamamoto is an outlier so they should approach it."

It remains to be seen how the Mets approach this offseason and if they acquire the Japanese pitcher. Given that they missed out on the postseason last year, they are trying to build the roster to contend for a postseason spot next year.

