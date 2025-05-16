Mets announce acquisition of D'Backs lefty before Yankees series

The New York Mets have acquired left-handed reliever Jose Castillo from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations ahead of the Subway Series against the New York Yankees on Friday. The Diamondbacks previously designated Castillo for assignment on Monday. The club needed to create space for the returning Kendall Graveman.

The Mets designated right-hander Kevin Herget in a corresponding move to create a spot for Castillo on the 40-man roster.

One of the reasons for the Mets to go after Castillo was to overcome the losses of left-handed relievers Danny Young and A.J. Minter to season-ending injuries. The Mets have also called Génesis Cabrera from Triple-A Syracuse to add another southpaw in the relieving unit.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Mets might consider removing Dedniel Núñez to create space for Castillo in the bullpen. Moreover, if they want Castillo as the only left-hander in the bullpen, the club can designate Cabrera for assignment since he's out of options.

How has Jose Castillo performed this season?

Jose Castillo has only pitched in five games this season for the Diamondbacks. His latest appearance was against the LA Dodgers, where he allowed three runs over two innings. Following that game, he was designated for assignment. Overall, in five games, Castillo has stitched a dismal ERA of 11.37 across 6.1 innings.

Before receiving the call-up to the majors this season, playing for Triple-A Reno, Castillo allowed one earned run over 5.1 innings and seven strikeouts.

The five-year MLB veteran entered the league, signing with the Tampa Bay Rays as an international free agent in July 2012. After playing two seasons for the Rays' minor league affiliates, he was traded to the San Diego Padres along with Wil Myers, Ryan Hanigan and Gerardo Reyes in exchange for René Rivera, Burch Smith and Jake Bauers in December 2014.

He made his debut for the Padres in June 2018, his best year in the majors. He pitched to a 3-3 record across 37 games and 38.1 innings, posting a 3.29 ERA and 52 strikeouts.

Since then, Castillo has struggled to build on that season due to various injuries, including left flexor strain, finger injury, left lat strain and a torn ligament. Before the start of the 2021 season, he had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Ahead of the 2023 season trade deadline, he was traded to the Miami Marlins. After the season, he signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Overall, he has appeared in five seasons, posting a 3-4 record, 5.21 ERA and 58 strikeouts.

