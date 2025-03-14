Mets confirm starter for Opening Day 2025

Big things could be in store for the New York Mets this season. After making a miraculous turnaround last year to not only reach the playoffs but the National League Championship Series, the front office decided to go all-in this offseason.

The club added a number of significant pieces in free agency this offseason with the most notable easily being the additon of outfield superstar Juan Soto. The ultra-talented All-Star signed a record 15-year, $765 million deal to join the New York Mets.

The Juan Soto signing is massive, however, one of the team's other notable moves could make an equally important impact. Clay Holmes agreed to a three-year, $38 million deal to make the jump from the New York Yankees to their cross-town rival Mets. The move also allowed the veteran closer to change his role with his new club, not only taking up a spot in the rotation but also the Opening Day starter spot.

According to MLB insider Anthony DiComo, New York has officially named Clay Holmes as the team's Opening Day starter. The season-opening gig will be Holmes' first start since 2018, potentially adding to the pressure of the situation.

Although there was some questions raised about the New York Mets coverting Clay Holmes to a starting pitcher, however, he has been electric so far in Spring Training. Through 9.2 innings of work, Holmes has not given up a run, while also surrending only 2 hits in process.

It will be interesting to see how Clay Holmes will perform as a starter for the New York Mets this year as he has never thrown more than 70.0 innings in a single MLB season. He will get his first taste of his new team and role on March 27 and the club makes their way to Houston for a battle against the Astros.

The Mets will hope that Clay Holmes' transition to the rotation will follow in the same steps as one of their former players

If the Clay Holmes experiment pays off for New York, he could become a force for the lcub on the mound in a similar fashion as one of their old stars. Seth Lugo spent 7 seasons with New York before stops with the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals.

It was with Kansas City last season that Seth Lugo not only proved that he could handle a full workload (throwing 206.2 innings) but also excel in the role. Last year, Lugo posted a 16-9 record with a 3.00 ERA and 181 strikeouts en route to his first All-Star selection and as the NL Cy Young Award runner-up. If Holmes can be anywhere near this level, he could be a bargain for the Mets.

