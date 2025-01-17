"Mets have done that with Francisco Lindor" - MLB insider predicts Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Queens scenario

With Pete Alonso's time in New York all but over, the Mets are being linked witg Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Per recent reports, Alonso's camp rejected a $68-70 million, three-year, deal offered by the Mets. That could the final nail in the coffin on the slugger's contract negotiations with the team.

On his eponymous The Michael Kay Show, the Yankee broadcaster, along with MLB insider Buster Olney, discussed the alternate route the Metropolitans could take after moving on from Alonso. The duo discussed the possible acquisition of former AL MVP runner-up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Despite criticism from other teams about trading a player with a year left on the contract and then pay big money before the said player becomes a free agent, that's exactly what they did with Lindor," Olney said. (2:15 onwards)

"Maybe it's to get access to the player or it's a case of Steve Cohen being the richest owner in baseball."

Olney was alluding to the time when the New York Mets traded for now-club leader Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco in exchange for Ahmed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Wolf and Isaiah Green ahead of the 2021 season.

At the time, Lindor had a year remaining in his Cleveland Indians contract before being signed by the Mets to a 10-year, $341 million deal a few months later.

The insider suggested that the Mets could take that path if they've made up their mind about Pete Alonso.

MLB insider recommends Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s move away from Toronto

To supplement his statement about Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s path to the Mets, Buster Olney said that the Toronto Blue Jays should let go of their star for a haul of young talent.

Guerrero and the Jays are yet to agree a long-term deal with the All-Star's contract due after the 2025 season.

"The Blue Jays front office should get a grip on reality. They're in a situation wherein they're not poised to contend this year against the Yankees team that won the pennant, the Red Sox team that's clearly getting better, and the talented Orioles team."

The reality is they're not close to signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term contract. They should think about trading him—and now would be the best time.

Olney put strong emphasis in trading with the Mets for several position player prospects as the Blue Jays' farm system has a shortage in their farm system.

