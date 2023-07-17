The New York Mets snapped their four-game losing streak after a walk-off victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite the victory against the NL West leaders, fans weren't too pleased with the team's prolonged underwhelming outings.

Luis Guillorme's RBI double, after two unsuccessful bunt attempts, sealed his team's first victory since their win against San Diego Padres earlier this month.

Guillorme, with automatic runner Brett Baty at second base, was under severe pressure after his first two failed bunt attempts. Dodgers compounded the pressure by leaving the corner infielders in with the count 0-2.

However, the 28-year-old was mobbed by his teammates after grounding the next pitch, evading a close-in Freddie Freeman to steal a victory for the Mets, escaping a series clean sweep by the Dodgers at Citi Field.

But Guillorme's game-winning double in the tenth innings seemed to barely paper over the cracks, according to fans:

James @JamesMNJR @Mets That was the least excited I’ve ever been for a walk off win in my life

Max Scherzer redeems himself for the New York Mets

While the frustration of the fans is quite understandable, veteran pitcher Max Scherzer deserves applause for his outstanding performance. The right-hander limited the Dodgers to just one hit in seven shutout innings.

It eventually proved to be enough to halt the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game winning streak. Playing against his former side, Scherzer conceded just a single off Jason Heyward in the second innings, completing seven innings for the fourth time this term.

It was a redeeming act for the veteran Mets pitcher as he was hammered for two home runs by Dodgers' Manny Machado in the last outing, contributing to his side's defeat. Their first victory since the All-Star break means that the New York-based side remains in fourth place in NL East.

Apart from Scherzer, David Robertson also deserves a special mention as his bullpen heroics contributed massively to his side's victory. He struck out James Outman earlier, before retiring three batters in the tenth innings, stranding Dodgers' automatic runner at third base.

Mets' fans will hope that the victory could boost the morale of the team, spurring them to a victory against the Chicago White Sox in their series opener on Tuesday, July 18.

