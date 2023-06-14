The New York Mets suffered a 7-6 loss in the opening game of the Subway Series against the New York Yankees. Throughout the game, the Mets had numerous opportunities to score but failed to convert them, leaving them frustrated.
With a 31-36 record Queens' team has fallen way behind the .500 PCT. They have lost nine out of their last ten games, which is a significant downturn from their performance last season, despite having the highest payroll in baseball under the ownership of Steve Cohen.
In the game against the Yankees, certain moments would be critically evaluated as missed chances. In the eighth innings, Francisco Lindor came to the plate with the bases loaded after Wandy Peralta could last only 0.1 innings. The Yanks were just ahead on a tie-breaking RBI sacrifice fly by Josh Donaldson.
Francisco Lindor was expected to clear out the jam but struck out swinging on a seven pitch at-bat against Clay Holmes who got the last strike on a 97 mph sinker. Holmes then got the better of Starling Marte in eight pitches to save the Bombers lead.
Even defensively, starter Max Scherzer looked weary at the plate. He conceded a five run fourth inning with DJ LeMahieu hitting a two run dinger. Anthony Volpe hit an RBI double before he scored along with Kyle Higashioka as Jake Bauers got his RBI single.
Mets fans were quite displeased with their team's efforts as they took to Twitter to voice their opinions.
Another Mets pitcher ejected from a game after sticky substance check
Buck Showalter's team will be concerned as Drew Smith was ejected from the game by the umpires after a foreign substance check.
“They said both of my hands were too sticky,” Smith said after the game. “Really surprised, because I haven’t done anything different all year. Sweat and rosin. I don’t know what else to say. Nothing changed. It’s just, I think the process is so arbitrary. It can change from one crew to the other, and I think that’s the main issue.”
The Mets need to find a solution to their already ever-growing problems if they want to make it to the postseason.