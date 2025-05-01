Mets fans go wild as Juan Soto silences doubters with two home runs at Citi Field

On Thursday, Juan Soto and the New York Mets faced off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in their three-game finale. The series was tied at one apiece, so whoever won this one could have the bragging rights.

While not looking like the same player he was last season, Soto had a monster afternoon. He went deep in the sixth inning for his first home run at Citi Field this year and blasted another one in the eighth.

The multihomer day had to be a big relief for the slugger. This could be what breaks Juan Soto out of his minor slump and back to tearing the cover off baseballs.

Mets fans were overjoyed when they saw their $760 million man getting his barrel to the ball. He could not have started the month of May any better than he did Thursday afternoon.

"Never doubt my young kind again" one fan posted.

"New month, an unlocked Soto" said another.

"April is over and he's here already" said another.

Fans cannot get over the two-home run day from Soto. If he can get hot at the plate, there is no telling what this team could do. They are just one of two teams alongside the Los Angeles Dodgers, with 21 wins to their name.

"He's getting hot!" said another.

"What an at-bat too" said another.

"Twice as nice!" said another.

Soto finished his afternoon going 2-for-3 at the plate with two home runs, two runs batted in, and two runs scored. He was the only Mets player to have a multihit day on Thursday.

Juan Soto was the only bright spot as the Mets fell to the Diamondbacks

With the series on the line, the Amazins did not show up like the fans wanted them to. There was not much to write home about other than Juan Soto hitting two home runs, but he was the entirety of the club' offense.

Arizona was able to outhit the Mets by four, but it was enough to keep them ahead. They won the game by a score of 4-2, giving them the series victory in a hard-fought three-game series.

The two teams will play in a series over the weekend before meeting up again next week. Now, the series will shift over to Chase Field, giving the slight advantage to the Diamondbacks.

