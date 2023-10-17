New York Mets fans may be inclined to buy Marvel's Spider-Man 2, a PlayStation 5 exclusive that launches on October 20. The game will feature the team's High-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclone's ballpark.

A clip from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 surfaced on social media showing the stadium, and players can go on the field to explore and run the bases. Running the bases in full seems to give the player a trophy.

The game follows the story of Miles Morales and Peter Parker as they try to defend New York City from both new and returning threats. Players can switch between the two heroes seamlessly as the story unfolds.

As Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is depicted in New York City, many attractions, including Maimonides Park, made it into the game. The map's scale is huge, nearly double the size from the 2018 release.

"That's so awesome! Glad they included it" one fan posted.

"This is SICK" another fan posted.

New York Mets fans are ecstatic to see their High-A affiliate's stadium in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games, the game's developer, could have put in a random baseball field but wanted to be true to the city.

As technology has advanced, so have open-world video games. Many gamers enjoy the large-scale size of these maps so they can roam around endlessly, finding unique attractions made by the developers.

The New York Mets could have used a superhero in their lineup this season

This season was a disaster for the New York Mets. They finished fourth in the National League East with a record of 75-87, only four games ahead of the Washington Nationals.

This was far from the season the front office and the fanbase predicted after accruing a lot of hype during the offseason. However, the team could not get the ball rolling and were sellers at the trade deadline.

After the season, manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler parted ways with the team. Eppler stepped down in lieu of an investigation by the league regarding his misuse of the IL.

This team has a lot of questions to answer during the offseason. The newly hired president of baseball operations, David Stearns, will be tasked with turning this club around.

All eyes will be on the Mets next season. The fanbase is growing restless, and they want to see their team return to their winning ways.