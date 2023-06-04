Buck Showalter will not be a popular man among the New York Mets fanbase after Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The veteran manager's decision to let David Robertson pitch to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with scores tied at 1-1 in the final inning, backfired spectacularly. The Blue Jays superstar hit a go-ahead double off Robertson to hand his team the series win over the Mets.

Showalter later defended his decision, claiming he expected his closer to get the better of Guerrero Jr., who has not been in the best of touch recently.

“Robby got ahead of him. I thought he could expand the zone. I trusted Robby there. He hit a ground ball where [third baseman Brett Baty] couldn’t catch it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mets fans on Twitter were not having any of it, however. They did not hold back in their criticism of the manager's decision to not walk Guerrero Jr. despite having Cavan Biggio on deck.

"Fire him already, does everything wrong like he's trying to lose"

john @jmbk210 @SNYtv Fire him already, does everything wrong like he's trying to lose @SNYtv Fire him already, does everything wrong like he's trying to lose

"This man has no business managing a baseball team in 2023"

Tom John @tendencyteaser @SNYtv This man has no business managing a baseball team in 2023 @SNYtv This man has no business managing a baseball team in 2023

Better answer: " I screwed up. We have to be better."

jactrack @loge23 @SNYtv Better answer: " I screwed up. We have to be better." @SNYtv Better answer: " I screwed up. We have to be better."

"Buck you manage he pitches. Biggio is a Triple A player and we’re pitching to a yearly MVP candidate with a base open" #Terrible

Onlythebest1 @GeneralV1 @SNYtv Buck you manage he pitches. Biggio is a Triple A player and we’re pitching to a yearly MVP candidate with a base open. #Terrible @SNYtv Buck you manage he pitches. Biggio is a Triple A player and we’re pitching to a yearly MVP candidate with a base open. #Terrible

"I dont think Buck has made one good decision this year"

Nathan @NathanB675 @SNYtv I dont think Buck has made one good decision this year @SNYtv I dont think Buck has made one good decision this year

"Awful awful manager. Has never won anything in his career. Why is he managing a 400 million team?"

Kevin🅿️🅿️ @KevStar30 @SNYtv Awful awful manager. Has never won anything in his career. Why is he managing a 400 million team? @SNYtv Awful awful manager. Has never won anything in his career. Why is he managing a 400 million team?

"FTFOH. Seriously. I first guessed that move. We see why did dude never has won ONE LCS game in 22 yrs."

Casey @CaseyJ_516 @SNYtv FTFOH. Seriously. I first guessed that move. We see why did dude never has won ONE LCS game in 22 yrs. @SNYtv FTFOH. Seriously. I first guessed that move. We see why did dude never has won ONE LCS game in 22 yrs.

Tonks @tatonka311 @SNYtv And we trust you to make the right call. We both failed @SNYtv And we trust you to make the right call. We both failed

Casey Manning @CaseytheMANning @SNYtv What a disgusting response. Even Mariano Rivera wouldn’t face him there. Enough with this guy already @SNYtv What a disgusting response. Even Mariano Rivera wouldn’t face him there. Enough with this guy already

Some fans still stood up for their manager and attributed the loss to their lack of offensive firepower.

"This isn’t on Buck. Offense was a joke. Can’t expect to win going 0-11 with RISP. Team is lost at the plate"

Devin @rooney_devin83 @SNYtv This isn’t on Buck. Offense was a joke. Can’t expect to win going 0-11 with RISP. Team is lost at the plate @SNYtv This isn’t on Buck. Offense was a joke. Can’t expect to win going 0-11 with RISP. Team is lost at the plate

cat @rookiepitchers @SNYtv This decision is not why we lost lol I can’t stand Buck but please @SNYtv This decision is not why we lost lol I can’t stand Buck but please

Joaquin Garcia @Joaquin_nic333 @SNYtv Buck has been terrible this year but leaving him in was the right move @SNYtv Buck has been terrible this year but leaving him in was the right move

MLB radio host rapidly losing patience with Buck Showalter

A couple of weeks back, Brandon Tierney of WFAN Radio called the Mets manager out on his poor marshaling of the super-expensive roster. He claimed it may be time for Showalter to step down if there was still no change in the franchise's on-field fortunes by end of June.

“Clock’s ticking on Buck. Buck Showalter has 30 days to fix this and get his team’s head out of its a**, or Buck has got to go. This team has been the exact opposite of last year. It’s broken. The glaring, nightly absence of fundamentals is utterly unacceptable.”

While Showalter led the Mets to a stellar season last year, the team has been plagued by both on-field and off-field issues this season. While calls for his sacking seem a bit premature, Showalter will hope to turn the tide quickly and get his team back to winning ways.

Poll : 0 votes