The New York Mets have raised eyebrows among their fanbase with the signing of right-hander Luis Severino to a one-year, $13 million deal. Mets fans took to social media, expressing their dissatisfaction with what some believe to be a poor offseason move from the Mets.

Severino, once considered one of the best pitchers in the league, has struggled with injuries and inconsistency over the past five years. His peak years in 2017 and 2018, where he made 63 starts with a 3.18 ERA, seem like a distant memory. The Mets are taking a gamlble on the 30-year-old, hoping he can bounce back to his former glory.

"Insane overpay wow." - Posted one fan

The Dominican pitcher’s recent track record raises concerns, with multiple injuries limiting his playing time. After signing a four-year, $40 million extension with the Yankees in 2019, Severino faced shoulder and lat injuries, followed by Tommy John surgery in 2020. Despite a relatively healthier 2022, he still struggled, posting a 6.65 ERA in 19 starts.

Luis Severino’s signing comes at a challenging time for the Mets rotation.

New York Mets fans question the wisdom of his move, especially considering the team’s current rotation challenges. The departure of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, coupled with Carlos Carrasco reaching free agency and David Peterson’s hip surgery, left the Mets with a thin rotation for the upcoming season.

"Mets really love losing." - Added another fan.

The $13 million deal, while modest by free agent standards, adds to the Mets’ already record-breaking payroll. With the Competitive Balance Tax calculations reaching $288 million, well beyond the base tax threshold of $237 million for 2024, the Mets are set to be a third-time payor, incurring significant penalties.

The Mets office, led by new president of baseball operations David Stearns, has a challenging task ahead. Mets fans are left wondering if this signing is a standalone move or part of a larger strategy. The team’s future competitiveness and financial flexibility will likely be shaped by the success of failure of this high-risk, potentially high-reward signing. Only time will reveal if Severino can justify the "insane overpay" label or if the Mets made a shrewd move in reviving the career of a former star pitcher.

