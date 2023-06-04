Kodai Senga arrived in MLB from Japan amid much fanfare. There was enormous buzz surrounding the New York Mets' newest addition. However, the Japanese phenom has so far failed to live upto his hype.

Senga's NPB career is nothing short of stellar. He is a three-time NPB All-Star and lifted the Japanese Series five times before his switch to New York. He signed a five year deal worth $75 million to seal his move to MLB.

However, he has been subjected to a lot of criticism due to his inconsistent performances in MLB. On Sunday night, against the Toronto Blue Jays, Senga was again erratic, conceding 5 walks, 4 hits and 3 ER in 2.2 IP.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss this latest Kodai Senga performance, and did not mince words about another one of his poor showings.

"Mets should have just resigned Bassitt"

"Guys control is just awful"

"This season is a wash lol, here comes the rebuild"

"I guess every fifth day isn’t in the cards for Senga."

"His body language was horrible after the second inning as if he just gave up"

"Today The guy got his first time game without the extras rest. It seems like he needs consistently the extra rest. This is why I prefer the Bassitt over him."

"Sure glad they spent 75 million before finding out the guy can only pitch once a week."

"Good job Billy. Spent $75 mil on a guy that needs six days rest. How exactly was he gonna be a force in a playoff series?"

"Guess that’s the end of him starting on regular rest"

MLB radio host thinks Kodai Senga might be a "bit of a problem"

WFAN radio host Sal Licata did not hold back in his criticism of Kodai Senga, a few weeks back. He said:

"He might be a bit of a problem…he’s got limitations"

Licata claimed Mets needed current Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt's reliability over Kodai Senga's unpredictability. However, despite the difficult adjustment to MLB, Mets management will bank on Senga's potential to overcome these obstacles in his new baseball journey.

