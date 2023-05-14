Kodai Senga was an enigma when he first showed up in the United States. Not much was known about the Japanese pitcher when he arrived in Queens, but the buzz was extremely positive.

Senga has an impressive resume filled with monumental achievements. He is a three-time Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) All-Star and a won a triple crown in Japan in 2020. He was a member of the 2017 All-World Baseball Classic team in 2017. Senga also has a no-hitter to his name, which he pitched against the Lotte Marines in 2019. Overall, he was one of the most highly-rated pitchers in Japan.

His major league career, however, has not taken off as expected. The 30-year-old has had his moments but has been hot and cold.

One MLB Radio host has seen enough. Per a recent article in Audacy, Sal Licata believes the righty has been inconsistent and has limitations.

"He might be a bit of a problem…he’s got limitations."

Licata went on to compare Senga to former Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, who recently signed a three-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Bassitt finished with a 15-9 record and a 3.42 ERA over 181.2 innings last year.

After giving up five runs in a the loss against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Senga’s ERA has jumped to 4.14 after seven starts. He has allowed four or more runs in three on his first seven starts.

Kodai Senga is part of a new-look New York Mets rotation in 2023

Kodai Senga pitches during the second inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field

Despite winning 101 games last season, the New York Mets management took the decision to revamp the rotation.

The club invested heavily in pitching, especially starting pitching, during the offseason.

Last year's American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander was the headline signing. Jose Quintana was signed as a free agent. Senga was picked up on a five-year, $75 million deal. Alongside Max Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco, this one is projected to be one of the most dangerous rotations in MLB.

It may be too early to judge Senga, but after all the hype surrounding the Japanese star, a lot more expected.

