Max Scherzer had an off day on the mound for the New York Mets in the second game of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday night. The home team won 8-6 as the veteran pitcher gave away five runs on four home runs conceded.

Both the Mets and the Red Sox had to play an 'almost' doubleheader after the series opener on Friday night had to be called off due to rain. The game was halted in the fourth innings and was eventually completed on Saturday in the afternoon before the start of the second game.

The Mets were off to a good start winning the first game 5-4 and had a chance to secure a much-needed series win against Boston on the road. However, that wasn't to be as Max Scherzer flunked his lines majorly. He would be unhappy as all the five runs he earned were home runs by the Red Sox batters.

Triston Casas, who had a solid game on the plate, hit two home runs against the 38-year-old in the second and sixth. His sixth-inning 428 feet two-run dinger broke the tie and drove in Rafael Devers, who earned a leadoff walk. Jarren Duran had started the scoring for the Red Sox with a solo home run before shortstop Yu Chang sandwiched his solo blast in between Casas' twin homers in the fifth.

Scherzer earned five runs on six hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Fans reacted to the game on Twitter.

CryptoCurrencyScarFace.eth ⭕️🦇☠️ @CryptoScar_Face @SNY_Mets @SNYtv Trade him while you can something for him

CluelessMickey @CluelessMickeyC @SNY_Mets Imagine being paid 43 million to suck at your job. I only made about 1 million to suck at mine.

Ava Po @avapo9 @SNY_Mets 4 home runs in 6 innings, what a start

Mr. Glass Half-Full @MisterGHF @SNY_Mets Big Game Max continually comes up small when The Mets need him most.

Carolina Torros Baseball @BaseballTorros @SNY_Mets Everyone wants to trash Max. After tonight’s L he will be 8-4. He’s giving up some home runs no doubt but in most of these games the Mets just don’t hit. Especially with runners on and no outs. To me the problem with this years Mets is that they over think everything

Ray @ShortBaldAngry @SNY_Mets No one is trading for this guy

Max Scherzer might be on his way to getting traded by the Mets

Because of Max Scherzer's hefty contract, the Mets might contemplate letting go of their veteran star if they get good trade offers before the deadline. Already with a losing record, Steve Cohen's side needs to extract the best possible outcomes in order to retain money from the big payroll.

