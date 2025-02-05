Mets great sees major upside for Aaron Judge with Yankees' Cody Bellinger acquisition

The New York Yankees were busy this offseason, and one of their key acquisitions was Cody Bellinger, who was traded by the Chicago Cubs following a down year in 2024.

Bellinger brings defensive versatility, capable of playing first base and anywhere in the outfield. His presence gives the Yankees flexibility to move Aaron Judge, potentially keeping him in right field, where he is most comfortable.

During Tuesday's appearance on MLB Network Radio, New York Mets great Ron Darling said Bellinger is a strong complement to Judge, which could help the Yankees slugger have another monstrous year.

"When I think about the Yankees, if there’s any Achilles’ heel, it’s their ability to catch the ball," Darling said. "So, he’s really going to add to that defense. He also moves Aaron Judge back to right field instead of center field, which should reduce the wear and tear on Judge."

"With everything he brings to the Yankees, and if he’s in that lineup — maybe replacing (Juan Soto) in the number two hole in front of Judge — it could be a huge year."

While replacing Soto is a significant challenge, Bellinger has the potential to fill the role, given he is a former National League MVP.

Yankees owner reveals Aaron Judge personally asked for front office to acquire Cody Bellinger

During an interview with YES Network, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner discussed Bellinger's acquisition and how Aaron Judge played a key role in the decision.

"He really wanted us to go out and get Bellinger, and he's a big part of the reason why we did," Steinbrenner said.

There are two sides to the trade for Bellinger. On one hand, he comes with a hefty salary — one of the reasons the Cubs moved him. On the other, he provides value on both sides of the ball.

Bellinger will earn $25 million in 2025. To offset some of that cost, the Cubs included $5 million in cash in the deal, which sent Cody Poteet to Chicago. His salary may seem steep, considering he hit just 18 home runs in 2024.

However, if Bellinger can rediscover his early-career form, this trade could look like a steal before long.

