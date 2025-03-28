Mets icon Jose Reyes gives prediction on Luisangel Acuna’s future after shocking mistake

Luisangel Acuna and the New York Mets suffered a close 3-1 loss against the Houston Astros, who took the home opener after striking out Juan Soto in the ninth inning. However, before that, there was a play where Luisangel, the brother of Ronald Acuna Jr., erred, resulted in the Astros eventually scoring a run.

That play took place in the bottom of the third inning. Jeremy Pena grounded into a fielder's choice to shortstop. It was supposed to be a straightforward double play, but a throwing error from Acuna during his transition to first baseman Pete Alonso allowed Christian Walker to score. The throw was wayward, and Alonso couldn't reach it. Acuna shook down in disappointment.

After the game, Mets icon Jose Reyes weighed in on Acuna’s error. Reyes expressed confidence that Acuña, despite his mistake, will learn from the experience and improve.

"Well, I think his footwork was a little messed up there," Reyes said (0:30 onwards). "Acuña needs to understand that. He's not real sure, but he’ll get it. He got a good one. He just needs to catch the ball and make sure he makes a good throw to first base because, you know, it cost us one run there.

"So, you don’t want to see that through the season. But Acuña, he is going to be fine. After he watches that video, he’s gonna say, ‘Oh man, what did I do there?’ You know, it’s a little bit confusing, his footwork, and once he understands what he did wrong, he’ll be just fine."

Jose Reyes weighs in on what's more important for second baseman Luisangel Acuna

Luisangel Acuna is only 23, and he's expected to learn from such mistakes, feels Jose Reyes. He had a piece of advice for the second baseman.

"He needs to learn from the mistakes," Reyes added. "You know, he’s gonna watch the video and he’ll know he did something wrong with his footwork. Second base is all about footwork, and he’ll go from there. Like I said, he’s a natural shortstop, so he’s got a really good one. So, don’t try to rush anything, and he’s going to be good."

Apart from the fielding error, Luisangel Acuna couldn't do much at the plate either. He managed a walk but went 0-for-3. The Mets didn't have enough offense in them to cover up for the error against the Astros.

Acuna will hope to learn from this and make an impact in Friday's game.

