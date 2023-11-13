For quite some time, Shohei Ohtani and the New York Mets seemed like a match made in heaven. Logically, baseball's richest team would have been a prime destination for a player expected to land one of baseball's biggest contracts ever.

After his one-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels expired at the beginning of November, Ohtani has been on the open market. While the 29-year old MVP-presumptive is keeping his lips tight, the rumors are incessant.

Reporting from the ongoing MLB GM Meetings in Arizona, analyst Bob Nightengale drove a hard punch against the narrative that the Mets are closing in on a deal with Ohtani. According to Nightengale, the New York Mets believe they have "no realistic chance" of reaching a deal with the two-way sensation, and may be abandoning the sweepstakes altogether.

For many, the news will be viewed as surprising. Under the leadership of New York hedge fund billionaire owner Steve Cohen, the Mets have amassed a payroll of some $350 million, the largest payroll in MLB. After a disastrous season that saw the team finish with the eighth-worst record in the majors, fans were led to believe a big splash was coming.

The appetite for change has been ushered in by new president of baseball operations for the Mets. The former GM of the Milwaukee Brewers, Stearns has been entrusted by Cohen to build a more resilient lineup.

Despite missing the final portion of the season, Ohtani still led the American League in a number of vital categories, including home runs and total bases. Although he will not be able to pitch until 2025 on account of injury, Shohei Ohtani is still expected to draw colossal offers.

For Shohei Ohtani, preference is everything in free agency

Unlike mnay other free agents on the market this season, Shohei Ohtani has the unique priveledge of being wanted in every single MLB market. As such, he can afford to be picky about where he goes.

Before coming to North America, Ohtani publicly stated that he prefered to play on the US West Coast. Due to these comments, many teams like the Dodgers and Seattle Mariners have come to mind for observers. Whether or not this rumor about the Mets is true, Ohtani represents an opportunity that no team should turn their back on.