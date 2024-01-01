"Mets lose 130 games" - MLB superfan 'Frank the Tank' dishes morbid prediction for his beloved team in 2024

Known for his passion and outlandish enthusiasm for the Mets, Frank the Tank Fleming is a leading voice in sports media. His videos on Barstool Sports have garnered millions of views.

As 2024 dawns, New York Mets fans can only hope that the upcoming season yields more fruitful results than last year did. However, according to Frank the Tank, the outcome could be even more dismal for baseball's highest-spending team last year.

"Mets lose 130 games" - Frank Fleming

Despite dropping such significant resources on acquiring talent, the New York Mets finished with a record of 75-87, giving them the eighth-worst tally in the majors. Ahead of the 2024 season, Frank took to social media to forecast an even-worse performance of 130 losses and 32 wins.

Fleming's sentiment might echo what was said by former GM Billy Eppler, who parted ways with the team just after the end of the season. On the heels of his departure, Eppler claimed that the team would not be competitive until the 2025 or 2026 season on account of their anticipated rebuild.

Owned by New York billionaire Steve Cohen since 2020, the Mets have spent lavishly. Pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were both signed to record-setting contracts, only to be subsequently traded to contending teams at last August's trade deadline.

This offseason, Cohen hired former Milwaukee Brewers General Manager David Stearns as the team's president of baseball operations. So far, the team has been relatively quiet in the offseason, despite being touted as a contender to sign some top free agent names.

"All of us Mets’ fans waiting to see who David Stearns is tendering….." - Casey

Cohen's Mets, especially last season, have stood as a cautionary tale that throwing money at your payroll cannot win games. With the exceptions of Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, as well as pitcher Kodai Senga, the team will need to rely on some smaller names next season than they hoped to.

Despite the pressing issues for Mets, Frank the Tank's "projection" remains hyperbole

While the Mets probably will not contend for awhile, 130 losses still remains an outslandishly pessimistic prediction. In truth, the Mets have fallen behind their divisional counterparts like the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, and will struggle to catch up to those teams for some years.

For now, all Mets fans like Frank the Tank can do is stand by and wait, hoping that the team can find a reason to play in 2024.

