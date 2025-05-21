Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reveals what makes Juan Soto special as a person

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto’s struggles have continued into the 2025 season, with the last few games proving especially tough for the superstar. Over his last three games, Soto has failed to record a run or an RBI for the Mets.

In their most recent 2-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday, Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk. During an interview with SNY, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked how he supports a superstar like Soto, who hasn’t experienced much failure in his career so far.

Mendoza responded:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Yeah, in a lot of different ways and understanding that they're human, you know, and a lot of times the frustrations are going to get the best out of them, especially a guy like that. He's so talented and has so much success early in his career and right now he feels like maybe, he could do a little bit more for the team.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

“And he's part of it and that's part of the conversation here, understanding the personnel, but at the same time, a guy like him, he wants to be challenged, he wants to be coached, and that's what makes him special.”

In Tuesday’s game, Juan Soto struck out in the first inning and drew a walk in the third. In the fifth inning, he singled and reached first base but was later thrown out while attempting to advance to second.

Soto’s night at the plate ended with a groundout in the eighth inning. The New York Mets’ offense was held scoreless throughout the game, while the Boston Red Sox secured the win with back-to-back home runs from Carlos Narváez and Rafael Devers in the fifth inning.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza discusses Juan Soto’s burden after signing a massive contract

In December 2024, Juan Soto and the New York Mets agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract. Addressing Soto’s recent struggles and the weight of such a high-profile deal, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said (via NY Post):

“When you sign that type of contract, there’s going to be more eyes on you and he knows that. He knows that and he’s embraced that. This is nothing new. He’s always been a superstar. I think he’s comfortable. I think he’s just a good player, probably not getting the results he wants.”

The New York Mets are set to face the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park in the finale of their three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More