Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shares honest opinion on Juan Soto’s bold comment about missing Aaron Judge

It has been an interesting start to Juan Soto's tenure with the New York Mets after signing a 15-year, $765 million deal with the club this offseason. The four-time All-Star is one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball, however, the superstar outfielder has struggled so far with his new club.
Although it might only be a matter of time before Juan Soto truly breaks out for the New York Mets, one of the reasons behind his struggles might be because of the way opposing pitchers are attacking him. In a candidate interview with the New York Post, Soto explained how pitchers have been throwing to him differently now that "the best hitter in baseball," Aaron Judge, was no longer behind him.
It goes without saying that these comments blew up online, especially considering that Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been thriving behind him in the lineup. The comments were something that New York manager Carlos Mendoza spoke about on the latest epsiode of Foul Territory, saying that he had a casual conversation with Soto.
"It was more having a conversation while having lunch that very next day. I was like, you answered that question, it came from your heart, you were pretty honest, and before you know it, there's a headline... He was asked a question like "hey do you feel like you've been pitching differently and said honestly, yeah. Everybody knows it," Mendoza explained.
It is fair to say that pitchers have certainly approached Juan Soto now that Aaron Judge is no longer the major threat behind him like he was with the New York Yankees. That being said, given the size of the market that he finds himself in, Mendoza believes that Soto needs to learn that in New York, no matter what your intentions are, comments can turn into a major story.
"It's New York and you've just got to know that even though it is coming from a good place, it could be a big deal," Mendoza continued.
Juan Soto recieved a standing ovation from New York Mets fans amid his struggles
So far through 25 games this season, Soto has not looked like his regular self at the plate, posting a .233 batting average with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Despite the massive, record-setting contract and the pressures and expectations that come along with it, New York Mets have been remained supportive and patient with the dynamic star.
During a series against the St. Louis Cardinals last week, Juan Soto recieved a standing ovation from Mets fans when he came up to the plate. The outfielder rewarded the home crowd by recording a game-tying single. It was a special moment between the star and his new team.