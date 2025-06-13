Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shares how Kodai Senga shut down speculation on Pete Alonso’s role in latest hamstring injury

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga shut down speculation about teammate Pete Alonso being the reason for his IL visit, according to manager Carlos Mendoza. The Japanese suffered a hamstring injury during the New York Mets' game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Senga stepped awkwardly on first base while trying to jump catch a toss from Pete Alonso in the sixth inning. He collapsed on the field as soon as he landed, holding his right hamstring in pain.

Medical professionals and teammates surrounded the pitcher as they attended to him. Before leaving for medical treatment, he made sure to send a message to Alonso.

Per Mendoza, Senga sent out his interpreter to tell Alonso not to worry about the situation or to blame himself since he felt his muscles cramp “on a step before the jump.” Despite him saying that, the first baseman couldn’t help but take part of the blame on himself and his high throw.

This incident was painfully similar to the one he suffered last year in July. During that time, he strained his right calf in an attempt to catch a pop-up. It led to him being out for the rest of the regular season.

While the IL stint has been confirmed officially, the severity of the injury is still unknown. The team is waiting for further testing on Friday before making any official statement.

Senga is having a strong bounce-back season for the Mets, going 7-3 with an MLB-leading 1.47 ERA.

Pete Alonso makes feelings known on Kodai Senga’s injury

Pete Alonso and Kodai Senga [Source: Imagn]

Right after the Mets secured the victory against the Nationals, manager Carlos Mendoza went up to Pete Alonso and reassured him that Kodai Senga’s injury wasn’t his fault. He further emphasized that it’s a baseball game, and accidental injuries are part of it.

However, Alonso was quite down due to the incident. During the postgame press conference, he said,

“I still feel awful, because for me, I’m just trying to make a baseball play, just trying to make a play for my pitcher…I tried to make the best throw that I could, and it just sucks. It sucks to be involved in that…I wish it wouldn’t have turned out like that.”

According to several reports, the NY Mets might bring in Max Kranick to replace Kodai Senga on the roster. There’s also a possibility of the team calling in Frankie Montas as it’ll be his last rehab tomorrow.

