Mets manager gives update on $75M star’s health concern in Mets' 4-2 loss vs. Diamondbacks 

The New York Mets have been one of the hottest teams in the majors this season. They lead the NL East division with a 21-11 record and have the second-best overall record in the 2025 MLB season. The M's registered a series loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home after Thursday's series finale ended 4-2 in the away team's favor.

Mets marquee signing, Juan Soto was the sole batter who put up a valiant fight for the home team on Thursday afternoon. Soto produced a multi-homer game, though his efforts at the plate weren't enough to see New York get past the finish line as the rest of the hitters faltered at the plate against D-backs starter, Zac Gallen.

Kodai Senga was battling an illness but decided to start the series finale on Thursday. He gave up one earned run on five hits, walked three and struck out six batters in four IP. He registered his second loss of the campaign and now has a 3-2 record, with a 1.38 ERA, 31 strikeouts and 1.16 WHIP.

Team manager, Carlos Mendoza addressed the media after the 4-2 loss and reflected on Senga's health condition, saying via SNYTV:

"Well, I mean he's one of the guys that was with the same condition couple of days ago but we didn't know if he was going to be able to throw his bullpen and then you know get an IV.

"Threw his bullpen, we sent home yesterday, he felt a lot better but we didn't know till yesterday. So, he came in and he said I'm good to go tomorrow and today he got an IV, you know he gave us what he had," he added.

Mets ace Kodai Senga reflects on outing against Diamondbacks

Kodai Senga addressed the media after the Mets' 4-2 loss against the D-backs on Thursday. The Japanese ace reflected on his outing and said:

"I think the results of today were because strikes were well-placed strikes but balls were way out of the zone."

Next, he gave an update regarding his health:

"Not great, but I made the decision to go out there and pitch. So, as a starter I wanted to go 6 plus innings."

Senga signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Mets during the 2022 MLB offseason. He is scheduled to make his next start against the Diamondbacks on May 7.

