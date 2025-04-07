Mets manager issues savage reply to kid reporter about what they have that the Dodgers don't: "We got Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor"

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza pointed that unlike the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.

Mendoza, who's in his second campaign as the New York coach, has been handed a star-studded roster with the primary aim of dethroning the World Series champions. While many consider the Dodgers to be the best roster in baseball, Mendoza pointed to some of his own players who are at the same level as their NL rivals.

Carlos Mendoza took over at the the Mets ahead of the 2024 season with high expectations and a strong roster. Despite a slow start to the season, the New York side managed some crucial wins to book their place in the playoffs and returning to the NLCS. However, they fell to the Dodgers and are determined to get their revenge this time.

The Mets and the Dodgers have the deepest pockets in the National League, making them favorites for a shot at the World Series. In an interview, Mendoza was asked by a kid reporter what they have that the Dodgers don't, to which he replied (via SNYtv):

"We got great pplayers, we got great people and we have a great fanbase here. So, I'll take that. And we got Juan Soto, and we got Francisco Lindor, and a lot of them. They got good players. We got some really good players too."

In the offseason, the Mets spent a considerable amount of money bolstering their roster for the season.

Apart from a record-breaking contract with Juan Soto, theyr retained key players like Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea. Nine games into the 2025 season, Juan Soto has been a standout performer as they keep their sights firmly on a playoff spot.

Juan Soto gives his take on Pete Alonso's start to the 2025 season for the Mets

Juan Soto and Pete Alonso dominated headlines over the winter before eventually landing with the New York Mets.

While Alonso's long-term future is uncertain, his strong start to the MLB season will help his case for a new contract. Speaking on Alonso's start in a press conference recently, Soto said (via SNYtv):

"That's why they call him the polar bear. This is tremendous power."

Having played all nine games for the Mets this season, Alonso has a .290 average, with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

While some had written him off after a down year last season, the slugger has silanced his critics this season. He will hope to continue this run of form as we get deeper into the season.

