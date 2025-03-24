Mets manager shares heartfelt support for Brett Gardner after tragic death of ex-Yankees All-Star's 14-year-old son

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza offered his heartfelt condolences to former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, after the couple announced the death of their 14-year-old son, Miller, on Sunday. Mendoza expressed grief from the entire Mets franchise on learning the news, revealing that his sons had a close relationship with the young deceased.

Ad

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-year major league career with the New York Yankees and won the World Series in 2009. He's an ex-teammate of Aaron Judge, and played four years under current manager Aaron Bone. Carlos Mendoza is a long-time friend of the Yankees outfielder since their time together in the minor leagues. Mendoza later joined their coaching staff in 2018.

Carlos Mendoza tearfully shared his support for the family of Brett Gardner before taking questions during his press conference after the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 10-2 in their Grapefruit League game in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I'd like to start by sending my thoughts and prayers to Jessica and Brett Gardner on the loss of his son," Mendoza said. "Obviously, I have a really good relationship with him, and we're thinking about him. The entire Mets organization is thinking about the Gardner family.

"I played with him, back in the minor leagues, in 2006 and 2007. I've watched him his whole career. I had the opportunity to coach him in the big leagues," he added. "I have two boys, too, and they were pretty close."

Ad

Mendoza was a part of the Yankees coaching staff in various roles for six years before the Mets signed him to be their team manager in 2024.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point": Brett Gardner

Brett Garrdner won the 2009 Worldd Series with the Yankees (Image Source: IMAGN)

Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, announced the tragic news of their younger son, Miller, through a statement via X on Sunday. The couple revealed that the 14-year-old was struck by a sudden illness during a family vacation.

Ad

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the statement read.

Ad

"Miller was a beloved son and brother, and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

Miller was studying at a South Carloina high school and was a part of their football team. In a video highlight generated last year, he was seen catching a football and running it for a touchdown, while wearing No. 11 on his back, the same number worn by his father during his time with the Yankees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback