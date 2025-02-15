Mets manager spills the beans on Juan Soto's lineup position after $765,000,000 deal

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed where $765 million man Juan Soto will fit into the lineup after re-signing Pete Alonso earlier this week.

Having signed the 26-year-old outfielder on a record-breaking contract in the offseason, Alonso's addition gives him some protection in the lineup. As the Mets start Spring Training, Mendoza revealed his plans on The Michael Kay show for Soto's position in the lineup for the upcoming MLB season (0 - 3:51):

"It's two or three, not a secret. I have to talk to Juan, I haven't had that conversation with him. I'm waiting for him to get here. We didn't sign Pete Alonso till a few days ago so didn't know what our lineup was going to look like. I was just waiting before I started talking to him because like I said, I was waiting to report what the roster looks like before starting to have those conversations.

"The year that he had last year out of the two hole, yeah he had Judge behind him, but we'll see. The good thing is that we got some really good options. I could go a lot of different ways, one through five, one through six, with Juan being at the top two or three. I think that's a good problem to have."

The New York Mets went all in to beat the competition and sign Juan Soto on a 15-year, $765 million contract this winter. The outfielder is set to play a huge role for the team in the next decade and hope to become the face of the franchise.

Having played third in the lineup for most of his MLB career, Juan Soto was pushed to No. 2 by the Yankees last year, with Aaron Judge giving protection in the No. 3 spot.

Mets infielder Mark Vientos shares his excitement to play alongside Juan Soto

Despite starting the 2024 MLB season in the minors, New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos went on to record the best season of his career last year. When asked about playing alongside Juan Soto this year, Vientos said (via SNYtv):

"It's sick. There's a lot of guys on this team I grew up watching. Now I'm in the same lineup as them. We can argue that we're one of the top lineups in baseball."

Vientos was a breakout star for the Mets last year and put in some impressive performances in the postseason to help them to the NLCS. With the lineup bolstered with the addition of Soto, it's no surprise that the youngster is eager to start the season on a high.

