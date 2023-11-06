Mets name former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza new manager after Buck Showalter exit

The New York Mets are no longer searching for a manager as they've landed on Carlos Mendoza. They had a disastrous season in 2023 and Buck Showalter decided not to return as the manager, and they had a brief vacancy.

That vacancy did not last very long, as Carlos Mendoza was quickly named their new manager before the Winter Meetings take place this week. He will look to reverse the team's current trend and win more games.

Jeff Passan reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The New York Mets are hiring Carlos Mendoza as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Mendoza, 43, has served as the New York Yankees' bench coach for the last four seasons and has been a coach in the organization for the last 15 years."

Mendoza has spent quite a bit of time within baseball, and now he gets the chance to officially run things and try to turn the team around. He spent time as a bench coach for the New York Yankees, and was involved with their operation for more than a decade.

Carlos Mendoza has won the New York Mets sweepstakes. The Mets learned that Buck Showalter was moving on at the end of the 2023 season, which ended in a shocking fourth-place finish.

There were rumors that they were interested in Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, but they opted to go with the ex-Yankees coach instead. Mendoza has been coaching for over a decade and has a ton of experience. This will be his first time managing a big league MLB club, though.

The Mets could not get anything going this year despite the league's biggest payroll. Showalter may have taken the fall for it, but the expectation is that they should be able to contend again sooner rather than later. Mendoza seems to be the front man they want for the turnaround.