The New York Mets are reportedly re-entering negotiations with Pete Alonso after failing to come to an agreement over a long-term contract in the first three months of the off-season. Meanwhile, no other team seems to have come up with a concrete offer for the first baseman.

MLB insider Buster Olney believes the New York Mets require Pete Alonso to be in their lineup with Juan Soto if they want to progress into an elite team. Olney stated that Alonso has proven himself to be a reliable power hitter who can stay healthy for the entire season. Moreover, he is a massive favorite among the fans, and they now have the chance to sign him for a short-term deal like they wanted earlier.

Trending

Buster Olney is a senior journalist for ESPN. He shared his views on the "Baseball Tonight" podcast on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Mets need somebody like Pete Alonso," he said. "He fits perfectly behind Juan Soto. He's loved here in New York. Homegrown guy, playoff performer. He doesn't want a long-term deal anymore. He's willing to do three years.

"A three-year deal for a guy who's going to hit 35 to 40 home runs; the guy plays every day. That's the kind of guy [you want] when you're a team like the Mets that's looking to make the next step," he added. "I think it's a good move from the outside looking in."

Alonso was drafted by the Mets in 2016 and has spent his entire six-year major league career with the team till now.

I'll believe Pete Alonso goes to another team when I see it: Buster Olney

Pete Alonso won 2019 NL Rookie of the Year after hitting 53 home runs that year (Image Source: IMAGN)

According to reports, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners are looking to make a move to sign Pete Alonso. However, Buster Olney feels that the New York Mets are the only team that is seriously pursuing the four-time All-Star slugger.

"I'll believe he goes to another team when I see it. That's where I'm in on this," Olney said. "It's January 30th, as of right now, and he hasn't signed with anybody. I'll believe it whenever he signs whatever 'x' team that's being thrown out there, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Seattle Mariners, or whatever."

Alonso may potentially become the Mets' all-time home run leader if he stays with the team for another year. He is third in the list behind Darryl Strawberry (252) and David Wright (242).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback