"Mets were never in the running for a top reliever" - MLB insider expects the Mets to be in on trades rather than FA signings in off-season

The New York Mets have not made any big signings this offseason. They have been careful with their money, making smart moves to improve their roster.

According to Bill Ladson of MLB.com, there's still time in the offseason, and he believes that the Mets will focus on trades to boost their bullpen.

"The Mets were never in the running for a top reliever like Josh Hader," writes Bill Ladson. "So they most likely have to make additional trades to get better by Opening Day."

He also said that the Mets’ bullpen performance was inconsistent the previous season, partially due to closer Edwin Diaz missing the entire campaign due to injury.

"The bullpen was inconsistent during the 2023 season. It didn't help that closer Edwin Diaz missed the entire season because of a right knee injury suffered during the World Baseball Classic Last March."

Although Diaz is now healthy, Ladson suggests that the Mets require a stronger “supporting cast” for the bullpen. There were rumors about the Mets thinking about bringing back their old player Justin Turner and considering J.D. Martinez, but nothing big has happened yet.

In the past, the Mets would have tried to get players like Josh Hader, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman and Cody Bellinger. They would have led the race to sign these players, but this season, the Mets are taking a different approach.

New York Mets signed several players to minor-league contracts

The Mets recently signed many contracts with free agents like Austin Allen, Angel De La Rosa, Leyvi Rodriguez and Danny Young. They have signed mostly pitchers to the minor league this season.

The person in charge of the baseball operations, David Stearns, wants to make big changes to the team’s player lineup. The Mets are making small trades to boost their bullpen but are not going after the big stars. They want their young players to gain experience, focusing on the future rather than aiming for big wins in 2024.

Avoiding signing players to long-term contracts, they plan to spend more on free agents after the 2024 season when they have more funds available.

