Mets News: Relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez's suspension dropped to two games following appeal

New York Mets relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez faced a three-game suspension for hitting Rhys Hoskins during the second game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, Ramirez decided to appeal his unintentional play and as a result, the suspension was reduced to two games, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

“On appeal, Yohan Ramírez's suspension was reduced from three to two games. He will begin serving it tonight,” DiComo tweeted.

Soon after he was informed about the suspension, Ramirez filed an appeal, stating that the wild throw was unintentional.

“Yeah, I was really surprised when I arrived at the ballpark and the [team] gave me that news right before I went out to go practice. That’s why I decided to appeal [the suspension],” Ramírez said through interpreter Alan Suriel (via MLB.com). “I knew I was going to appeal, because I know it wasn’t intentional.”

The suspension also included a one-game ban for the Mets manager, Carlos Mendoza, which he served on Sunday. Ramirez threw three innings in the final game, giving up two runs.

The Mets need Yohan Ramirez for upcoming games

The New York Mets' recent series loss to the Brewers has raised several concerns about the team's performance. The most pressing issue is their lackluster rotation. The team's general manager, David Stearns, seems to be focusing on building a cost-efficient young core, which is different from last year's heavy payroll roster.

The Mets had a slow offseason, mostly signing minor contracts and off-waiver deals. Although there was high anticipation for Luis Severino's Mets debut, his 10.80 ERA in five innings proved to be a big setback.

Furthermore, injuries to starters like Kodai Senga, Max Kranick and Sean Reid-Foley before Opening Day have put pressure on the team's bullpen. Recently, Tylor Megill, one of the Mets' aces, was placed on the injured list, making Yohan Ramirez's role more important for upcoming games.

Yohan Ramirez had a good run in spring training, playing seven games, finishing two and pitching for 10 innings with a 1.80 ERA. As the team is running low on ace options, they will probably need Ramirez's presence early in the game, and it could extend until they address the issue.

