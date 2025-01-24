"Mets have offered Pete Alonso more than fair market value" - MLB analyst doesn't buy pasture is green with Blue Jays

It was reported that the New York Mets had moved on from their pursuit of Pete Alonso after he was offered a three-year contract worth $68-70 million. Nevertheless, they remain the closest team to re-sign him, but there are speculations of the Toronto Blue Jays getting close to the first baseman.

Mets insider Sal Licata, on the SNY Network, said that the Mets should give up their chase for Alonso. Reports suggesting the Blue Jays have given a better offer might not hold true. As per him, the Met's latest offer was appropriate, considering Alonso's market value.

"No, I'm not doing any more," Licata said. "I've had it with this whole thing honestly and I've fluctuated with it because I wanted him to be back initialy. Then he had a bad year, but then he had the postseason heroics, and obviously they need another bat in that lineup behind Juan Soto, but I do think the Mets have offered him more than fair market value.

"I'm not buying the Blue Jays offer's going to be better. They could be at the 10-yard line. The 2-yard line. I don't care. I don't believe it's going to be better than the three-year deal that the Mets offered. So I'm not sure what Pete and Boras want, what they're looking for the Mets to do, but the market is what it is, and I think their offer is more than fair."

Where does Pete Alonso's signing leave the Blue Jays?

Pete Alonso signing with the Toronto Blue Jays would mean the management having to choose between him and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base.

Toronto has also been speculated to offer Vlad a big extension to keep him as the face of the organization. The two could play in each corner in the diamond, with Ernie Clement as the backup. Bo Bichette and trade acquisition Andres Gimenez are the shortstop and second baseman.

Bringing in Pete Alonso would mean power hitter Anthony Santander or George Springer relegated to the DH position. Alongside Alonso, the team has also been linked to Max Scherzer to feature in their pitching staff. Both Alonso and Scherzer are represented by Boras, so it could be a package deal for the Canadian team in the MLB.

