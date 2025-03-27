  • home icon
Mets Opening Day 2025: Lineup, find out Francisco Lindor’s position, Ronald Acuna Jr.’s brother's fielding role, starting pitcher & more

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Mar 27, 2025 19:18 GMT
Luisangel Acuna and Francisco Lindor will be the New York Mets lineup on Opening Day (Photo Source: IMAGN)
It's going to be an exciting season for the New York Mets and their fans. After reaching the National League Championship Series, the front office retooled the roster, bringing in a number of talented players, with Juan Soto being the most notable addition. The club managed to sign Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal, bringing one of the most elite batters in baseball to Queens.

The New York Mets will make their 2025 debut on Opening Day against the Houston Astros. Even though they will make their way to Texas to open their campaign, the team is locked in and will look to get off on the right foot against one of the top teams in the American League.

Here's a closer glance at how the New York Mets will look on Opening Day

Batting Lineup

New York fans will certainly be excited by the fact that they will get to see some of their new faces, as well as one of their top prospects making his Opening Day debut. From Juan Soto to Luisangel Acuna, brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna, the Mets have an intriguing lineup on Opening Day.

  1. Francisco Lindor, SS
  2. Juan Soto, RF
  3. Pete Alonso, 1B
  4. Mark Vientos, 3B
  5. Brandon Nimmo, LF
  6. Starling Marte, DH
  7. Tyrone Taylor, CF
  8. Luisangel Acuna, 2B
  9. Luis Torrens, C
Unsurprisingly, Francisco Lindor will be leading off for New York and manning his same spot a shortstop. Next to him in the infield with be Luisangel Acuna, who will be starting a second base. It will be a prime opportunity for Acuna to prove why he deserves an everyday role while Jeff McNeil is sidelined with an oblique strain.

New superstar Juan Soto will be batting second for New York, which should benefit both Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Soto's ability to rack up hits and get on base should allow his teammates to rack up stats and help make the club a contender in the National League East.

Starting Pitching

This offseason, the New York Mets signed Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38,000,000 deal. The former New York Yankees closer has been stretched out to serve as a starting pitcher and will do so for his new club on Opening Day. Framber Valdez will take to the mound for the Astros.

After a simply dominant Spring Training, Clay Holmes has been given the team's Opening Day start against the Houston Astros. Through 19.1 innings this spring, Holmes posted a 1-0 record with a dazzling 0.93 ERA with 23 strikeouts and a 0.78 WHIP. If he can keep this up, he could emerge as a legitimate star this season for New York.

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
