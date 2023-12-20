Mets outfielder Starling Marte ties knot with fiancée Elianny Santana, rocks the night away with fiery dance moves

Mets outfielder Starling Marte and Elianny Santana have recently tied the knot in the Dominican Republic. The couple, now happily wedded, showcased their lively dance moves, delighting onlookers at the picturesque El Embajador, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, in Santo Domingo.

Marte recently posted an Instagram story that an MLB fan reposted on Twitter, in which Marte can be seen dancing with Santana at their wedding reception.

Some MLB fans wrote a playful note that Marte’s groin seems to be fully recovered after watching his dance moves. While reposting a glimpse of his wedding celebration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The wedding, a grand affair with a white and pink silhouette theme, saw the couple making a stunning appearance in all-white attire, with Santana in a beautiful wedding gown and Marte dressed in a stylish off-white suit.

Taking the wedding to another grand level, the newly married ensured that every guest was taken care of and enjoyed along with them. Glow sticks, masks, and hats were available for guests to add an extra touch of fun to the reception party.

Mets outfielder proposed to his girlfriend Elianny in August 2023, and they took to Instagram to announce their engagement news.

Starling Marte lost his first wife in 2020

Starling Marte was first married to Noelia Brazoban, and they had three children, two sons Starling Jr. and Smerling, and a daughter Tiana. Unfortunately, Brazoban passed away in May 2020 due to a heart attack while getting treatment for a fractured ankle at a hospital.

Two years later in the same month, Starling Marte again lost his grandmother. She raised him since he was nine. MLB star batter dedicated his first homerun to his grandmother and wife after their passing.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.